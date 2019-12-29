I remember exactly what the office looked like. There was a huge round table with inlaid wood. The president’s desk was equally stylish, with clean lines and fancy French legs. There was a taupe suede sofa. It was a powerful office; it was also a feminine office, which was fitting because the president was both powerful and a woman.
I was excited and also a bit nervous. I’d worked with her team in the past, but had never made it up this far. The president reached out to me because she wanted my help solving a sales problem. So here I was, nervous and impressed by the physical office and what it represented.
We started with small talk. I knew we both had children who were high school juniors looking at colleges. I asked her how her daughter’s search was going. She smiled, saying her daughter wanted to attend a small private college. But she, the mother, wasn’t sold on it. Because of her good grades, her daughter could go to a state school tuition-free. She said, “If she wants to go to a private, I’m going to need to see an ROI on that.”
My jaw about dropped. This woman was making over a million bucks a year, and she wanted to see a direct return on investment in her kid’s college? She explained, the private school was a good one, but would her daughter really make more money when she graduated? I found myself thinking, it’s not like she wants to study pottery, she just wants to go to a smaller private school. Even if she does want to study ceramics, isn’t that the whole point of being rich? To give your children more choices.
Apparently, she didn’t see it that way. For her, college tuition should return an immediate financial ROI. Our chitchat opener was a hint of what was to come next.
I asked about the sales issue. She said, “The team’s not hitting their numbers. They’re not pursuing enough new business. When contracts renew, they let it come down to price. They’re not selling our value.”
She added, “That’s why I called you, I need help with the comp plan. Can you help me create an incentive program to improve sales and profits?”
Do you ever have one of those meetings where your brain is telling you one thing while you mouth is saying something altogether different?
My brain was saying: “You don’t have a money problem; you have a morale problem.” My mouth was not as confident. I mumbled something like “Uh, I’m not sure what you mean.”
The president said, “Look, salespeople are like cash registers. You push the right buttons and the money comes out. I need to figure out which buttons to push.”
The rest of the meeting is a blur. I mumbled and fumbled a bit more then she showed me to the door.
That was more than 10 years ago. In the decade since, research has revealed: organizations who overemphasize short-term ROI create transactional relationships with customers. If you treat your employees like a number, that’s how they’ll treat your customers. Research tells us, people are more motivated by a sense of purpose and being part of something bigger than themselves.
The challenge is, traditional leaders are often so schooled in using an ROI lens for decision-making, it becomes their default. Money matters, but short -term revenue isn’t always the best framework for big decisions. Sometimes you get a better ROI by focusing on your people.