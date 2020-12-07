In his column ("How the Left’s COVID response is literally fascist, Dec. 6, C4) Rob Jenkins unfortunately adds to the thin chorus of voices who seem to want to politicize the wearing of face masks and the practicing of social distancing that would help control the world’s virulent outbreak of COVID-19.
But these are not political statements – never mind leftist, fascist ones. In areas which establish policies of requiring face masks and practicing social distancing, the decisions are based on the preponderance of scientific evidence showing the benefit toward reducing the spread of the virus.
Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization have recommended cloth masking for the general public. There is always room for skeptics, but your skepticism shouldn’t endanger me.
I think a simple and fair analogy is to ask: When you drive home tonight, which side of the road will you use? A British citizen might be skeptical of your answer, but in the U.S., right is correct. The authoritarianism that makes right the correct answer is not a political statement; it’s policy based on science – as in the law of physics that says two objects can’t occupy the same space at the same time.
You can still be a skeptic, but please don’t endanger me by driving on the wrong side of the road. And when you see some old guy like me in the grocery store, please be wearing a face mask.
John C. Bambach Jr., Suwanee
