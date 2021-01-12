It was sheer stupidity for Governor Kemp to allow all Georgia seniors over age 65 to be immediately placed in Phase 1A of the COVID vaccine program.
Likely, over-65 seniors outnumber all health professionals in the state of Georgia. As a result of this gross miscalculation, the web site for the Gwinnett-Newton-Rockdale Health System among others has effectively been paralyzed with tens of thousands of senior Georgians becoming quite angry — not only with being unable to receive the vaccine — but with the abysmal lack of information given to them.
A saner approach would have been to first prioritize the more endangered over-80 seniors. What we have here is an unforgivable communications gap at the state and local levels.
Ernest Wade, Loganville
