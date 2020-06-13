It’s obscene that 10 U.S. military bases are named for Confederate officers.
Confederate leaders were crystal clear about their motivation for secession. They wanted slavery, which they considered a “positive good,” to expand so that it would last forever. To achieve this, they blew up their country.
Some of the bases’ namesakes murdered Union prisoners in cold blood. Some become Klan leaders. All were avowed white supremacists. Many weren’t even good generals.
Asking African-American service members to serve at bases named after these men is like asking Jewish Americans to serve at bases named after Nazi war criminals.
What does it say about us that we name more bases for white supremacists than for African-American patriots? It’s time we renamed these bases for African-American heroes who fought to preserve their country and its ideals, rather than subvert them.
For starters, why not rename a base after civil rights icon Medgar Evers, who fought white supremacists in Normandy before being assassinated by one in Mississippi?
Steve Babb
Lawrenceville
