In his late '60s, my father was diagnosed with cancer. He had an operation to remove part of his colon and undertook chemotherapy treatments. A
bout four years later, I was with Dad at his oncologist when, with tears in her eyes, she told us that his cancer had both returned and spread. That news was heartrending, devastating, terrible, tragic. There was nothing more than we or medical science could do, and my beloved Dad died a few months later.
In 2016, Donald Trump brought a political cancer called magamania to our country. That disease has divided and hurt our nation badly even though, as with my father’s treatment, voters surgically removed the man from the presidency.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
But his presence has persisted, and this past week, he announced that he was offering his malignancy again. That news was disheartening, sad, terribly frightening, perhaps tragic. Like my father’s colon cancer, the magamania malady never was truly exorcised and now threatens to spread virulently again.
Left unchecked, that disease promises to kill my beloved country.
Fortunately, unlike in my father’s case, there is a simple antidote. Dump Trump.
John C. Bambach, Suwanee
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.