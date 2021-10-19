The Department of Homeland Security is accepting public comments on a recent rule aimed to strengthen the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program after a federal judge in Texas halted all new DACA applications from being accepted.
While nearly 20,000 DACA recipients in Georgia can continue renewing their statuses during the freeze, it is crucial that Congress works to establish a pathway to citizenship for all young Dreamers and other undocumented immigrants.
Today, an overwhelming majority of Americans support a pathway to citizenship as part of immigration reform, and the timing has never been better for Congress to finally get the job done. Nearly half of the total undocumented population in the Peach State work essential jobs. Further, the undocumented community contributes $7.1 billion to our economy, which is in need of a boost after the pandemic downturn.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Despite their economic significance, the Senate parliamentarian denied an initial proposal that would include a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders, and essential workers in the budget reconciliation package. Thankfully, Senate Democrats are working to submit new proposals, and I encourage our own Representative Carolyn Bourdeaux to work with her colleagues to find a new path towards reform.
Roberto Hernandez, Brookhaven
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.