Dear editor:
Thanks to the recent televised Democratic debates I have been able to eliminate 20 “wannabes.”
Open borders, free health care for illegal immigrants, abolish personal health care, free abortion at any time, increase taxes — the list goes on and on.
Not much to pull me away from what the current administration is trying to do, which is pretty much what was promised during the last campaign. I know, this guy (our current president) is arrogant and has crazy hair, but so far, I can live with that.
I really don’t want the Democrats to do what they are promising. Do you?
D.W. Pyles
Loganville