Please, Gwinnett Elections Board and State Representatives, do not make it harder for people to vote by placing limits on absentee voting, like Alice O’Lenick is promoting.
Gwinnett County Board of Registrations and Elections Chairwoman Alice O’Lenick was right to …
Her accusations of voter fraud are unsubstantiated and clearly a mark of being a poor loser. Allow people of Gwinnett County and Georgia overall to feel proud for encouraging more people than ever before to vote in the past election and run-off.
I will say the same thing if, in a future election, “her” side wins.
— Sue Stover,
Lawrenceville
