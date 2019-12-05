I have written letters before, asking that the Daily Post provide further balance to its opinion pages. A recent column by Darrell Huckaby column (“What really happens in an impeachment trial?”, Nov. 17, A1) was, to me, one-sided in the extreme.
For example, some folks, like me, find his characterization of our elected U.S. Congress House Representatives as “twerps” to be reprehensible. Some folks, like me, believe the House’s current impeachment investigation is an attempt to get facts for further consideration, not a ludicrous “effort to overthrow an election.” Some folks, like me, believe Congressman Adam Schiff is neither a liar nor small-minded.
If we’re pointing to liars and small-minded people we’re better served looking to the administrative branch, starting with the president, who your Sunday columnist Marc Thiessen astonishingly claims isn’t impeachable because he’s too incompetent. While I agree the guy is grossly inept, that’s not the point.
Seems to me that if I get a call from an extortionist who’s dumb enough to be overheard in his demands and so gets caught before I’m harmed, that’s a crime. As with the situation in the Ukraine, the crime is the ask.
As Huckaby points out in his column, everyone is entitled to their own opinion. That’s only right. To add fair to the equation, I’d continue to hope the Daily Post publishes more countervailing views.
Where’s Eugene Robinson when you need him?
— John C. Bambach
Suwanee