It seems that the increase in traffic in Lilburn and surrounding areas has been accompanied by a large percentage of dangerous speeders and risk takers as well as numerous disruptions caused by extremely loud mufflers. These infractions occur most of each day on both major thoroughfares as well as formerly quiet neighborhoods.
I'm asking our Lilburn and Gwinnett county police to address these infractions. Let a little law breaking slide and from past experience we know this opens the door to more serious crime.
Bill Estes, Lilburn
