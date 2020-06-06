In response to the letter written by John and Lee Ann Bombach, that ran in the June 3 edition, I submit the following:
All you did was recite the Democratic Party platform they’ve used for the last 60 years. Apparently, you haven’t kept up with the true Progressives’ latest ideas.
Here are a few:
1. Single-payer healthcare. (How’s Obamacare working out? The government loses billions of dollars a year running the post office, and don’t get me started on the state of the VA.)
2. Tuition-free public education. (I paid for mine. Why should I pay for yours?)
3. Higher top marginal income tax rates. (You couldn’t raise taxes enough to offset the Obama administration’s addition of $10 trillion to the national debt.)
This is the real Progressive agenda, not the drivel pointed out in that letter.
Michael Schreiner
Lawrenceville
