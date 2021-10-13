...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA...
Some patchy dense fog will restrict visibilities to less than one-
quarter of a mile across north and central Georgia. The fog
should lift after 11 am.
If driving this morning, slow down, use low-beam headlights and
leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.
LETTERS: John Lewis Voting Rights Act important to every voter regardless of party affiliation
The importance of H.R. 4 to every voter, no matter their political party, in Georgia should not be overstated, but the article author has mischaracterized the very reasons why.
States such as Georgia are “propped up by Democrats” as to why H.R. 4 is necessary because our state is the prime example of illegitimate voter fraud claims leading to massive election restrictions. While states such as New York may have stricter election laws, these laws were not passed in response to election lies, as we have seen in Georgia.
With our state passing legislation, expanding voting mostly in rural counties while making voting in populous counties more difficult, among many other changes, election laws of this nature serve primarily to rewrite the rules to return to winning the game. These massive overcorrections by state Republicans after losing the three biggest offices last November and January to Democrats is the real reason why H.R. 4 should be passed.
