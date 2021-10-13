As a community member, graduate student in social work, and volunteer for various political organizations here in Georgia, I am writing to you about the column (“John Lewis Voting Rights Act is great for Democrats, bad for Georgia,” Oct. 5) by Melvin Everson.

The importance of H.R. 4 to every voter, no matter their political party, in Georgia should not be overstated, but the article author has mischaracterized the very reasons why.

States such as Georgia are “propped up by Democrats” as to why H.R. 4 is necessary because our state is the prime example of illegitimate voter fraud claims leading to massive election restrictions. While states such as New York may have stricter election laws, these laws were not passed in response to election lies, as we have seen in Georgia.

With our state passing legislation, expanding voting mostly in rural counties while making voting in populous counties more difficult, among many other changes, election laws of this nature serve primarily to rewrite the rules to return to winning the game. These massive overcorrections by state Republicans after losing the three biggest offices last November and January to Democrats is the real reason why H.R. 4 should be passed.

The Supreme Court weakened the Voting Rights Act of 1965 in 2013, allowing states to pass essentially discriminatory changes to voting practices unchecked.

The John Lewis Voting Rights Act would restore the checks and balances necessary in our democracy for all Americans, all Georgians, to be allowed their right to vote.

— Courtney Poppleton,

Lawrenceville

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.