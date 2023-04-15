Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts is employed at the pleasure of the school board as School Board Chairwoman Dr. Tarece Johnson so eloquently put it two years ago when former superintendent Alvin Wilbanks’ contract was terminated early by the board.
The school board recently chose to extend Watt’s contract, but the decision wasn’t unanimous, and that shows the board isn’t united on how Watts has performed.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The board must hold Dr. Watts accountable when spending taxpayer dollars despite his attitude of “How dare you question me.” Entities that don’t have checks and balances end up bankrupt and/or easily embezzled because no one is minding the store.
Their job is to mind the store. If the manager is insulted by basic questions that’s a red flag.
Taxpayers, parents and community members have a right to know that the budget is focused on academics and student safety and not special projects and bloated corporate offices. The school board was elected because they claimed to want what is best for the children. The students, staff and stakeholders deserve the answer to those questions they should be asking.
The school board’s division is apparent. Agendas and allegiances are clear that they are beholden to outside organizations who want something that is not academic, or safety focused.
Dr. Johnson recently posted about remembering the “why.” We remember. That is why we continue to push for accountability.
But our “why” and her “why” aren’t the same. Our “why” is the 180,000-plus kids who attend school and the staff that is supposed to be teaching them. It’s been obvious that they aren’t her “why” and may have never been.
Lisa Ramsay,
Sugar Hill
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.