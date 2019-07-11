Dear editor:
I am originally from Pennsylvania, but I frequently visit Georgia and spend a lot of time in Gwinnett County. As a father of two young daughters, I am especially impressed with the quality of the county’s parks and play facilities.
Last year we spent a wonderful morning at Shorty Howell Park in Duluth and recently we were at Duncan Creek Park in Dacula. The playground equipment is state of the art, and there are always great paths for us to enjoy the natural scenery. Gwinnett County should be commended for its efforts in putting together these wonderful recreational facilities.
Nate Feldman
Berwyn, PA