Gwinnett County leads metro Atlanta in so many ways – county population growth, diversity and ability to attract powerhouse businesses like Amazon, OFS, Primerica and Mitsubishi Electric. Yet we pay our Board of Commissioners Chair one of the lowest salaries in the region. I have championed a pay increase for the BOC Chair since the 1990s.
While the commissioners are proposing that Gwinnett County's delegation of state lawmakers double the BOC Chair’s salary, I believe that amount is still too low. Our former chairwomen, Charlotte Nash, generously declined pay increases.
As a result, the chair hasn’t received a raise in more than 10 years. While the DeKalb County Chair's salary is $174,000 and the Cobb County Chair's salary is $140,631, Gwinnett's sits at less than $75,000.
With a county budget of $1.91 billion, I believe that the chair's salary should be at least $200,000 a year. Nicole Love Hendrickson is a seasoned and respected leader with more than 20 years of experience, and she took a decrease in pay when she was elected the Chairwoman of the Gwinnett County BOC.
It’s time to show our chairwoman that we understand the job is challenging. Her salary should be commensurate with the duties and comparable to other commission chairs in the region.
It’s Gwinnett’s turn to truly lead the way.
Emory Morsberger, Lilburn
Morsberger is executive director of the Gateway85 Community Improvement District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.