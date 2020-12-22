When I graduated from law school in 1990, I made Gwinnett County my home. And, here I have lived nearly my entire adult life.
I came and never left because of wonderful people, economic opportunity, great schools and visionary leaders. And, in my 30 years here, I have encountered few people as dedicated, competent, and forward thinking as retiring Gwinnett County Commission Chair Charlotte Nash.
I won’t attempt to list all the positions she has held and all the accomplishments she has achieved for this county, as they are many. Let me just say that I am grateful that she has come our way.
And why wouldn’t she have? Gwinnett County is her home. Serving here wasn’t to achieve some political goal or personal milestone; it was a demonstration of her love for this place and it’s people.
To be sure, Gwinnett County is a different place than in the days of Charlotte Nash’s youth or even when I arrived in 1990. It is more developed, more urban, more diverse. No matter. Charlotte Nash has dedicated her life to our community. And, we are all better for it.
I’m am sure that her retirement from Gwinnett County will be only a brief rest period, and no doubt her leadership and wisdom will be solicited and requested by county and state leaders in the days to come. And, I am sure she will answer their call. She always has. And, that’s why we should all be grateful today.
Judge William (Billy) Ray, II, Norcross
