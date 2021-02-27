Dear Gov. Kemp:
Your recent announcement that Georgia will be opening and operating four mass-vaccination sites across the state brings me great hope and relief that we will soon put the COVID-19 crisis behind us. I applaud your willingness to work with the Biden-Harris administration and local governments to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine and eradicate this pandemic.
Toward that end, I would submit that it would be reasonable to locate a fifth mass-vaccination site in Gwinnett County.
With about 980,000 people, Gwinnett County is the second-largest county in Georgia. At the time this letter is being written, Gwinnett County has the most confirmed cases, most hospitalizations, and second-most deaths of any county in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard.
You are no doubt aware that this is a crisis disproportionately impacting communities of color and that Gwinnett ranks as one of the most diverse counties in the Southeast. Census estimates also show that Gwinnett has 90,000 residents over the age of 65, more than the entire population of 132 of 159 counties in Georgia. We also have a large number of critical personnel. According to the accounting and consulting firm Deloitte, Gwinnett has more than 55,000 health and personal care jobs, almost 5,000 first responders, and thousands more in social service professions. Gwinnett also has the largest school district in the state with more than 11,000 teachers.
Given our county’s size, large minority community, our substantial Phase 1A population, and case numbers, I urge you to open the next mass-vaccination site in Gwinnett County when the resources become available.
Please know that Gwinnett County Government stands ready to assist in any way we can, including finding a suitable location. Feel free to contact me if you have any questions or wish to discuss this vital issue further.
Kirkland Carden
District 1 Commissioner,
Gwinnett Board of Commissioners
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.