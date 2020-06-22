Our family, like many others, have struggled these last few months of online school. Having two boys with special needs has created an even larger gap in our academic progress despite putting in many hours of teaching and practicing.
While Gwinnett County families navigate decisions regarding school in the fall, those of us with children who have special needs must receive additional support now.
The legislature has the opportunity to address issues with the current Georgia Special Needs Scholarship so that more children can take advantage of this lifeline. We urge lawmakers to consider this important legislation, so our children have the opportunity to succeed this coming year.
Karen Robins, Sugar Hill
