On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I am writing to extend condolences to the family, colleagues and many friends of Gwinnett County Recorder’s Court Judge Ramon Alvarado on his very untimely passing on July 20.
For most of his 15 years as a member of the Georgia Bar, Judge Alvarado practiced criminal defense law and made a positive, lasting impact throughout the legal community with his respectful and compassionate treatment of his fellow citizens and his commitment to equal justice under the law. In January 2019, he was sworn in to the Recorder’s Court bench, becoming Gwinnett County’s first Hispanic judge.
Judge Alvarado will be missed and fondly remembered by his fellow members of the legal community. We appreciate his dedication and the many contributions he made during his career through his exemplary service to the public and justice system.
Dawn M. Jones,
President, State Bar of Georgia
