Dear editor:
The State Bar of Georgia extends condolences to the family, colleagues and many friends of Gwinnett County Senior Magistrate Judge Emily P. Powell of Buford, whose tragic passing Dec. 31 has left us all saddened.
Judge Powell’s distinguished career in the legal profession began in 1982. Within a year, she became one of the original judges of the Gwinnett County Magistrate Court following the creation of Magistrate Courts in Georgia. Serving in a full-time capacity for more than 20 years, Judge Powell helped oversee the Gwinnett court’s growth into one of Georgia’s largest Magistrate Courts, with 25 judges handling approximately 100,000 matters per year.
After retiring from full-time service, she served as a senior magistrate and devoted time to training and mentoring new judges in Gwinnett County.
Judge Powell will be missed and fondly remembered by Georgia’s legal community. We appreciate the many contributions she made during her admirable career and her exemplary service to the public and the justice system of our state.
Darrell Sutton
President, State Bar of Georgia