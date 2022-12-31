...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
During a legal career of three decades, cut short by an incomprehensible act of rage, Mr. Lewis had established a stellar reputation as a family law, civil litigation and criminal defense attorney. He was also a devoted husband, father and servant to his family, church and community.
While we grieve over the passing of our colleague, it is also a chilling reminder that lawyers are vulnerable to violent, even murderous attacks for simply doing their job on behalf of their clients.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Doug Lewis will be missed and fondly remembered by his fellow members of the legal community. We appreciate the many contributions he made during his career as a Georgia lawyer and through his exemplary service to the justice system.
Sarah B. “Sally” Akins, President, State Bar of Georgia
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.