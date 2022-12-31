The State Bar of Georgia extends condolences to the family, colleagues and many friends of Lawrenceville attorney Douglas W. “Doug” Lewis on his horribly tragic and untimely passing at the age of 55.

During a legal career of three decades, cut short by an incomprehensible act of rage, Mr. Lewis had established a stellar reputation as a family law, civil litigation and criminal defense attorney. He was also a devoted husband, father and servant to his family, church and community.