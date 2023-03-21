This legislative session, Georgia lawmakers whiffed on the opportunity to pass a bipartisan bill that would help prepare Georgia’s workforce and promote economic growth by increasing opportunities for more Georgians to access higher education.

HB 131, sponsored by Representative Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, would open doors of higher education for some of the Peach State’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program recipients that live work and pay taxes in the state. Known as “opportunity tuition” HB 131 offers Dreamers a tuition rate that is lower than out of state tuition rate, but still at least 110% the in-state tuition rate.

