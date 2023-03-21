...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR ALL OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours his afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
easterly at 5 to 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
This legislative session, Georgia lawmakers whiffed on the opportunity to pass a bipartisan bill that would help prepare Georgia’s workforce and promote economic growth by increasing opportunities for more Georgians to access higher education.
HB 131, sponsored by Representative Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, would open doors of higher education for some of the Peach State’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program recipients that live work and pay taxes in the state. Known as “opportunity tuition” HB 131 offers Dreamers a tuition rate that is lower than out of state tuition rate, but still at least 110% the in-state tuition rate.
This is good policy. Dreamers in Georgia already are contributing more than $100 million in state and local taxes and could add as much as $10 million to the economy each year by generating better-paying jobs and increasing tax contributions. Moreover, a January 2023 report found that 91 percent of business owners reported few or unqualified applicants for the positions they wanted to fill and with 2.1 million open positions in manufacturing alone, experts think it will be difficult to fill these positions by 2030 if we don’t correct course.
As both a Hispanic, and a former member of the House Republican Caucus, I am disappointed to learn that my colleagues prevented this legislation from moving this year. I urge our state representatives to relook at HB 131 and other bills to strengthen our economy and communities forward.
David Casas, Director of Grassroots Operations — The Libre Initiative Georgia
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
