Gwinnett County Board of Registrations and Elections Chairwoman Alice O’Lenick was right to call for the restriction of absentee ballots.
The area of voting most vulnerable to fraud has long been the absentee ballot. Because of the way absentee ballots are processed, it is impossible to detect the level of fraud in the last election. Certainly the elderly, the disabled and those who are unable to be physically present need this ability to vote, but given early voting and more voting places than ever make absentee voting for all unnecessary.
Absentee ballot drop boxes need to be limited in number and in monitored and protected areas. COVID-19 will certainly end before the next election so there is no reason to continue mass absentee voting. In any event, a copy of a photo I.D. should be included with any submitted absentee ballot. It kind of makes you wonder why Democrats are so intent or reducing safeguards.
People will no doubt notice that Gwinnett Democrats are following the lead of their national party and are trying to destroy anyone like Chairwoman O’Lenick who disagrees with their goals. That these Democrats would rather destroy someone rather than rational discuss differences indicate their arrogance and viciousness.
I hope people will pay very close attention to the antics of the Gwinnett Democrats.
— Ernest Wade,
Loganville
