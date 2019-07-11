Dear editor:
The State Bar of Georgia congratulates Gwinnett County Juvenile Court Judge Tadia D. Whitner on her appointment by Gov. Brian Kemp to be the Gwinnett Judicial Circuit’s newest Superior Court judge.
A member of the State Bar of Georgia for 14 years, Whitner has the right combination of experience to serve the people of Gwinnett County in this new role. She has served as a criminal prosecutor, public defender, Juvenile Court staff attorney, solo practitioner and managing law firm partner in private practice, as an associate Municipal Court judge and Juvenile Court judge. She also served her country as a captain in the Air Force and Air National Guard.
Whitner continues to demonstrate her commitment to serving the public and the justice system, and her fellow Georgia lawyers wish her well in this new role.
Darrell Sutton
President, State Bar of Georgia