As a community member and minority of Gwinnett, I am writing to you about the 3.16 United Nations of Gwinnett article (“Gwinnett Solicitor General Brian Whiteside launching ‘United Nations’-style group to highlight safety concerns of minority groups,” July 20.)
Will the members be people of color and individuals from minority groups? The inclusion of these individuals who have lived experience about the issues that we face are crucial not only to the purpose of the group but as well as the credibility it will have on the people of our community.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
One of the more prominent concerns is the sustainability of this initiative. The group is to bring awareness and focus on safety concerns for minority groups, but this huge responsibility can overtime lead to burnout if this responsibility solely falls on them.
Often, from personal experience with similar groups such as DEI committees, the group initiates the discussion and actively encourages and engages the community to uphold it so that this can ease the strain on the task force.
Keeping the integrity of the group and making sure that it welcomes the people from our community without scaring them or butting them out, as we often see happen with ideas like this, can be promising factors for support.
I wish for the best of luck with this initiative and that their efforts make an impact on this community that we call home.
Ellen Lopez,
Lawrenceville
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.