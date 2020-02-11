As part of a scout requirement I am writing to talk about an important subject to me — animal cruelty.
I very much dislike how some people treat animals. We have a rescue dog at home who had a horrible background. He was chained in a backyard. He eventually chewed his way out. To this day he is missing teeth. He lived on the streets and got all kinds of diseases.
Eventually people found him and years later, he now lives under our roof. Some animals under the same circumstances don’t get help. They are either left on the street or never escape cruelty. Many go to shelters but are never adopted.
People don’t seem to care as much about these animals being left without homes. More people need to know about their suffering. That is why I am writing — in hopes that bringing up this topic will help animals get the better life they deserve.
Derek Davis, Peacthree Corners
