Last month, Earth Day provided a unique opportunity to inspire action and drive solutions to support a healthy, sustainable environment today and into the future.
Georgia’s beverage companies take this commitment seriously. It’s why we’re carefully designing our plastic bottles and cans to be 100% recyclable, including the caps.
We want every bottle and can back so they can be remade into new ones, as intended, which means we use less new plastic.
To help get those valuable bottles back, America’s leading beverage companies — The Coca-Cola Company, Keurig Dr Pepper and PepsiCo — are placing a uniform message on plastic bottle caps to remind consumers that our bottles are not single-use. They are made to be remade.
We know that our industry can have a far greater impact by collaborating with others who share our goal of advancing a circular economy. That’s why we’re partnering with leading environmental organizations — Closed Loop Partners, The Recycling Partnership and World Wildlife Fund — to reduce our industry’s plastic footprint and invest in local recycling systems across the country to improve recycling access and infrastructure.
At home here in Georgia, we’re also partnering for impact. We’re working with the Georgia Recycling Coalition and Keep Georgia Beautiful to promote recycling, reduce waste and curb litter. And we’re investing in nearby Gwinnett County to make recycling more accessible for residents.
Our goal is to get back every bottle we produce so we can use less new plastic and make sure our bottles do not end up in nature or wasted in landfills.
Kevin Perry is president and CEO of the Georgia Beverage Association.
