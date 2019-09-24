The State Bar of Georgia congratulates Lawrenceville attorney Donald E. Lee on his election and installation as president of the Gwinnett County Bar Association. That Donald is the first Korean-American to hold this office is also worthy of celebration, for it recognizes the diversity of Gwinnett County and the legal profession in Georgia.
During Mr. Lee’s 12 years as a State Bar member, he has served as a public defender in Fulton County Superior Court and Juvenile Court, and for the past five-plus years, as a guardian ad litem in Gwinnett County, representing the welfare of children in Department of Family and Children Services, child custody and guardianship cases. A leader in his profession and community, he is a past board member of the Korean American Bar Association, a graduate of Leadership Gwinnett and member of the Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful board and the Gwinnett 2040 Unified Plan advisory committee.
Donald Lee’s acceptance of this responsibility demonstrates his ongoing commitment to serving the public and the justice system. His fellow State Bar of Georgia members wish him well in this new capacity of professional leadership.
Sincerely,
Darrell Sutton
President, State Bar of Georgia