NEW YORK — There are more people housed in one block in this electrifying and buzzworthy city than there is in Milner, Ga., population 610 according to the last census. Milner is where Robbie York grew up.
He seldom heard a siren in Milner, but one may sound forth all hours of the day or night when he takes respite in his East Side Apartment — most likely after a long day at the American Whiskey Bar and Restaurant where he and three partners run a Lower Manhattan oasis that attracts UGA graduates, aficionados and acquired friends, magnet-like, especially in the fall.
Little more than a stone’s throw from this Bulldog oriented landmark is Madison Square Garden. Many sports fans leave a Garden contest to frequent Robbie’s place to sample one of the 375 whiskeys available for American Whiskey patrons.
If you want beer or wine, Robbie’s group has that too. Hamburger? Got you covered. Beef brisket? Got that, too. And lamb lollipops with grape pepper glaze and crushed pine nuts.
The unspoken theme is to come early and stay late. Uber home and ya’ll come back, you heah! While Robbie is not given solely to the down-home vernacular that he experienced growing up in Lamar County, he smiles approvingly at every reference to his home state and the Southern way of life. You see, he remains deeply attached to the traditions and mores of his native South. Show up at his address with a Southern accent and you’ll get the undivided attention of the wait staff.
A lot of his customers beholding to landscapes far from the American South, enjoy the ambience and informality of this bar. That would include Sheppard Smith, the Fox news anchor, who became a regular and a friend. If you are imbued with an affinity for sports, you can’t beat American Whiskey which showcases whatever is live in the sports world, coming to you from a TV always within arms-length. There are 37 of them with which to make eye-contact while you enjoy your evening.
If you think Saturday is big between the hedges and the abundant tailgating grounds around Sanford Stadium, you ought to show up here in the fall when Georgia is hosting a Southeastern Conference opponent on television. When it comes to unabashed screaming for those in silver britches, you may find more over-the-top enthusiasm for the Dawgs at 247 West 30th Street than anywhere.
“That CBS kickoff is perfect for us,” Robbie says. “Noon kickoffs are a killer. Nobody gets up in New York on Saturday until lunch or later. Night kickoffs we love, but the magical kickoff time for us is 3:30 p.m.”
The place is so packed, it is like Neyland Stadium. Get up and go to the bathroom, you lose your seat. American Whiskey is a Bulldog haven exclusively. No banner waves in the place except Red and Black. Malcolm Mitchell has conducted a book signing at American Whiskey. It was the favorite watering hole for Tavares King when he was playing for the New York Giants. Jordan Jenkins and John Jenkins, other Giants who matriculated in Athens, often stop by.
If you are a Bulldog you are welcome, but there are many who are not but, nonetheless, are captivated by the American-Whiskey-UGA “esprit de corps” which has become part of the fabric of the place. They like to hear the Georgia fight songs which are played pre-game on fall Saturdays. They are affectionately bemused by the commitment to the “G.”
It is not uncommon to find a hundred people standing in line, awaiting admission on a Saturday afternoon. By the end of a Georgia game, more than 700 people will have found their way inside for some duration.
Robbie, the rabid Dawg, has an interesting story to tell. In laid back and uncomplicated Milner, traffic congestion comes about only when a four-row cotton-picker rumbles down Highway 41 to Barnesville. He grew up dining at the “White House Restaurant,” a catfish emporium, following the Bulldogs and playing football for the Griffin Grizzly Bears—not to be confused with those you see on network television. His next stop was Athens where he earned a degree in public relations at the Henry Grady College of Journalism.
Robbie grew up singing in his church choir, gaining notoriety among locals including Dan Strickland who had a well-connected friend in “the City,” a man named Jack F. Lee, who “knew everybody in show business.” He became Robbie’s advocate and friend. A funny thing happened on the way to Broadway for Robbie. To survive in Manhattan, he tended bar at the “Village Pour House” in Greenwich Village.
Georgia aficionados took to hanging out there and watching Bulldog games which inspired Robbie and his associates to start their own bar and restaurant. That is the rest of the story, but Robbie still takes singing lessons. Recently, he recorded a duet with Chita Rivera. We may still see him on Broadway someday.
A given is that, on occasion, he can be found between the hedges in Athens in the fall. The rest of the time he will be calling the Dawgs to 247 W. 30th St.