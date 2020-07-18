Every person in metro Atlanta knows how important functioning transportation is in our day-to-day lives. Between Interstate 75, I-85, I-285 and Georgia Highway 400, we are literally at a crossroads at nearly every turn. Not to mention, Atlanta is home to one of the busiest airports in the world: Hartsfield-Jackson.
Fortunately for Georgians, President Donald Trump has made transportation and infrastructure a top priority of his administration. I have seen it firsthand during my time serving on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.
In the past three years, we have seen major improvements to our roads all over the country, including right here in Georgia.
For example, the Transform 285/400 improvement project which started construction in 2017, is designed to help reduce traffic congestion and enhance safety in the area near the I-285/SR 400 interchange in metro-Atlanta.
The estimated total project cost is $800 million and it is funded through a combination of state, federal and local sources, as well as private-partner financing. Local contributions from community partners include $10 million from the PCIDs and $1 million each from the PATH Foundation and the City of Sandy Springs. The project should save the average commuter about eight hours a year spent in traffic.
Just last month, the president signed an Executive Order issuing changes to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) in order to reduce regulation and allow for infrastructure and transportation projects to move forward, such as an I-75 expansion right here in Georgia.
And not forgetting our neighbors outside of the metro area, the president allocated $50 billion to empower rural America to address the infrastructure needs of their communities. Eighty percent of the Rural Infrastructure Program funds will go directly to the governor of each state as determined by a formula; while the remaining 20 percent of the Rural Infrastructure Program funds will be provided to selected states that apply for Rural Performance Grants. President Trump’s plan provides states with the flexibility they need to address the unique needs of each community. By having a strong rural infrastructure, regional connectivity will grow as will small businesses and employment opportunities.
Perhaps one of the most iconic transportation issues that plagued the metro-Atlanta region in recent years was the infamous I-85 bridge collapse. And, as an Atlanta Journal-Constitution columnist wrote in 2019, while Governor Deal and his administration took (rightful) credit, the Trump Administration also lent a very helping hand and delivered for Georgians by getting the bridge fixed ahead of schedule and under budget.
The Trump administration “jumped into the breach and removed all regulatory impediments, and immediately got things going for the reconstruction project here in Georgia,” according to Senator David Perdue who spoke about the project at an event last year.
In addition, the Trump administration has worked hard for everyday Americans with regard to airline travel. When COVID-19 began, our airline industry hit some turbulence, including its passengers. The Department of Transportation stepped in to help ease ease the refund process for passengers whose travel plans were thwarted. This past April, the Department of Transportation issued a notice that airlines must promptly return refunds for any cancelled or delayed flights.
Georgians have a true friend in President Trump with regard to transportation, he knows just how important it is for us to be able to get from point A to point B swiftly and safely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.