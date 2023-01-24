...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EST
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Sustained winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Locally higher gusts possible, especially in the higher
elevations.
* WHERE...All of north and central Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight through midnight Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could be locally stronger as heavy
showers and a few thunderstorms move across the area during this
time.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of at least
20 mph...or gusts to 35 mph or stronger are expected. Winds this
strong can make driving difficult...especially for high profile
vehicles. Use extra caution.
&&
There are many challenges facing our state, but perhaps none is as alarming as the state-run practice known as “hoteling.”
Due to a slew of shortcomings in our health care and foster care systems, children with untreated and complex mental, behavioral, and physical health needs are being housed in hotels and offices by the state. It is a complete failure of a system that is intended to protect children.
These are children who have already faced unimaginable trauma and hardship, whether they were abandoned by their parents or removed from their families because of abuse, neglect or for other reasons. The lack of permanence of budget hotels or other temporary placements compounds the trauma and is counterproductive in helping already at-risk children progress toward a brighter future.
Among other negative repercussions, it prevents children from being able to go to school consistently, isolates them from their peers, and can create a cycle where they do not receive adequate or consistent treatment for mental or behavioral health conditions.
Comprehensive data on hoteling is difficult to come by, but we know it is increasing. Unsurprisingly, disruptions caused by the COVID pandemic have exacerbated the crisis. Six years ago, the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) said they would stop the practice of hoteling. It was an important acknowledgement that the practice is harmful to vulnerable children. However, it remains prevalent today.
A solution requires a multi-pronged approach, including a focus on resources to increase foster home capacity and foster parent training. We must also work to reduce the number of children who are forced to enter foster care in the first place. According to the Georgia Department of Human Services, from 2018-2022 there were nearly 45,000 children served by the foster care system in Gwinnett County alone. The system is simply not built to sustain these numbers statewide.
All efforts and resources must be exhausted to put an end to this practice and address the lack of protections for children within the system. Increased prioritization and investment to do away with the broken hoteling system is not only the right thing to do for children, but it would also be the responsible financial decision for our state.
The Georgia Department of Human Services estimates that the cost of keeping foster children in a hotel is about $1,200 per day for lodging, food, and staff for each child. This is a staggering cost shouldered by taxpayers.
Hoteling is a tragic situation that deserves increased attention and resources to resolve. If we don’t lay a strong groundwork for Georgia’s children, not only are we failing the most vulnerable among us, but we are harming our state’s future.
It is encouraging that DFCS Director Candice Broce has recently spoken out against hoteling, calling it “unacceptable” and a “practice that I want to eradicate.” Georgia residents should hold our state government accountable to doing just that.
Nikki Merritt is a member of the Georgia Senate representing District 9 which includes the cities of Grayson, Lilburn, and part of Lawrenceville
