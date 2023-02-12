As any person who has run a business can tell you, it’s impossible to cut expenses enough to make the business viable. The company’s ability to, first, continue to exist and then, hopefully, thrive is a function of its ability to generate revenues. If the business can’t generate enough revenues, no amount of cost-cutting will save it.
We are hearing every day now about the U.S. government’s need to raise its debt ceiling limit. That raise is essential to allow the Federal government to borrow money to pay bills already incurred. Those bills result from previous governmental expenses exceeding revenues.
The discussion about raising the ceiling is being used as leverage to try to force a reduction in expenses in the future. On the one hand, that’s not a bad idea; it’s just that the options aren’t good. According to a recent article by Paige Winfield Cunningham in The Washington Post, about 62% of government spending is on benefit programs, based on certain ages or entitlements, most significantly Social Security, Medicare, and Medicare. 14% goes to national defense. 8% goes to Treasury bond interest that can’t not be paid.
The 16% balance covers further essentials like air traffic control and border protection. Not to say that there is not waste that could be found and cut, but even if the whole last 16% could be eliminated, the government would still run a deficit.
And, and, and … even if we were to accomplish that elimination, we would still not be close to funding all we should. Our nation should be investing in better pre-K child education, better child care, better teacher salaries, better school facilities, better academic and vocational post-secondary educations, better health care options, better housing options, and far, far better immigration policies.
As in business, government surely needs to scrutinize and minimize its expenses. As in business, though, the most important ingredient for success is to generate revenue. So, does that mean raising taxes? Yes, unequivocally.
In that vein, we should start by eliminating, from the half-aptly-named 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the reduction in the corporate tax rate to 21% from 35%. This was essentially a gift to folks already well off and has simply further exacerbated our country’s extreme wealth inequality. The Act’s failure to actually have impact on increasing jobs also added to already substantial evidence that supply side economics do not work. Never have. Never will.
The second step should be to raise the tax rates of those who can most afford to pay. Much higher marginal tax rates at higher levels of income existed not so long ago during periods of relative prosperity and, if you believe it, a balanced budget. So this is not some advocation for a Robin Hood scheme to take from the rich to give to the poor.
This is a discussion of how to make essential investments in our nation by asking people who can afford to pay more to indeed pay more. We can certainly argue about the levels of who-can-most-afford-to-pay, but taxes on high income earning and already high net worth corporations and individuals are today much too low and should be raised. This is the right, fair, equitable side of the equation that we can address and correct.
Put the issue this way: is it better to reduce an average person’s Medicare coverage to make his or her standard of living worse or to raise a millionaire’s tax rate to invest in improving everyone’s prospects without putting a ripple in that person’s standard of living?
I’m cautiously optimistic that the debt ceiling raise will be agreed without compromising the Social Security and Medicare benefits that are essential to my own living standard. In his State of the Union address, President Biden seemed to get spontaneous informal agreement from his Congressional audience to leave both benefits untouched. That’s the answer we need.
But, but, but, … Congress and the administration will then still need to address the nation’s essential investments in its future and its long-term financial stability. That will require acknowledging the proverbial elephant in the room.
Yes, we do need to raise taxes — on those who can most afford to pay.
John Bambach is a retired corporate finance executive who lives in Suwanee.
