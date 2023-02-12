As any person who has run a business can tell you, it’s impossible to cut expenses enough to make the business viable. The company’s ability to, first, continue to exist and then, hopefully, thrive is a function of its ability to generate revenues. If the business can’t generate enough revenues, no amount of cost-cutting will save it.

We are hearing every day now about the U.S. government’s need to raise its debt ceiling limit. That raise is essential to allow the Federal government to borrow money to pay bills already incurred. Those bills result from previous governmental expenses exceeding revenues.

John Bambach is a retired corporate finance executive who lives in Suwanee.

