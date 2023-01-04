Georgia elections sure know how to steal the show! From the start of early voting for the 2022 general election until now, post Senate runoff, we’ve repeatedly heard about the “record breaking turnout” of voters.

However, I think it is important to acknowledge that breaking voting records does not mean breaking barriers to vote, and despite voters overcoming them, Senate Bill 202 imposes several barriers to the ballot box. While Georgians were more motivated than ever to vote this midterm election cycle, a closer look at the data reveals the troubling consequences of intentional efforts to diminish the power of Black, brown, working-class and new Georgians.

Jasmine Clark has served as a member of the Georgia House of Representatives for District 108 (greater Lilburn area) since 2019. She is also the House Whip for the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus.