The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southern Cherokee County in north central Georgia...
Clayton County in north central Georgia...
Cobb County in north central Georgia...
DeKalb County in north central Georgia...
Douglas County in north central Georgia...
Southwestern Forsyth County in north central Georgia...
Fulton County in north central Georgia...
Gwinnett County in north central Georgia...
Northwestern Henry County in north central Georgia...
Central Rockdale County in north central Georgia...
Southeastern Paulding County in northwestern Georgia...
* Until noon EST Wednesday.
* At 555 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain in and around the Atlanta Metro area. Between 1 and 2
inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Atlanta, Marietta, Douglasville, Lawrenceville, Decatur, Conyers,
Cumming, Jonesboro, Peachtree Corners, Mountain Park, City of
South Fulton, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta,
Smyrna, Dunwoody, East Point, Milton and Kennesaw.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Turn on headlights, slow down, and give yourself ample time to reach
your destination.
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Crooked Creek near Norcross affecting Gwinnett and Fulton
Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE...Crooked Creek near Norcross.
* WHEN...From this morning until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 11 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding of
the natural flood plain begins mainly on the left bank upstream
and downstream from the gauge at Spalding Drive.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:16 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 11.1 feet and rising.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 11 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Suwanee Creek at Suwanee affecting Gwinnett County.
For the Suwanee Creek...including Suwanee...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast.
* WHERE...Suwanee Creek at Suwanee.
* WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow morning.
* IMPACTS...At 8 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding begins
along the creek upstream and downstream from the gage at U S
Highway 23 or Buford Highway. Portions of the Suwanee Creek Park
off of Suwanee Creek Trail begin to flood to Martin Farm Road.
This will also include areas behind the Suwanee Elementary School
and the George Pierce Park.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 8.3 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this
morning to 7.1 feet this afternoon. It will then rise above
flood stage late this evening to 8.1 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will fall below flood stage again just after
midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 8 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Sweetwater Creel at Club Drive near Lilburn affecting Gwinnett
County.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE...Sweetwater Creel at Club Drive near Lilburn.
* WHEN...From this morning until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 11 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding will
occur in portions of the Northwood Country Club Golf Course
upstream from the gage on Club Drive...and in the woodland areas
downstream from the gage and for the next four miles until the
creek merges with the Yellow River. An old concrete golf cart
bridge around 300 feet downstream from the gage will begin to
flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:15 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 11.1 feet and rising.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 11 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Pew Creek at Patterson Road near Lawrenceville affecting Gwinnett
County.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE...Pew Creek at Patterson Road near Lawrenceville.
* WHEN...From this morning until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 11 feet, Minor flooding of the natural flood plain
begins. The parking lot of the Saratoga Swim and Tennis Club
downstream from the river gauge begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 11.3 feet and rising.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 11 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north
central Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west
central Georgia, including the following areas, in central
Georgia, Bibb, Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach and
Putnam. In east central Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia,
Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette,
Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton,
Rockdale, South Fulton and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks,
Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee and Oglethorpe. In northwest
Georgia, Carroll, Haralson and Paulding. In west central Georgia,
Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion, Meriwether,
Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot, Taylor, Troup,
Upson and Webster.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple waves of training thunderstorms could produce
rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher totals
possible. Some areas have already received up to two inches,
additional rainfall could produce flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Georgia elections sure know how to steal the show! From the start of early voting for the 2022 general election until now, post Senate runoff, we’ve repeatedly heard about the “record breaking turnout” of voters.
However, I think it is important to acknowledge that breaking voting records does not mean breaking barriers to vote, and despite voters overcoming them, Senate Bill 202 imposes several barriers to the ballot box. While Georgians were more motivated than ever to vote this midterm election cycle, a closer look at the data reveals the troubling consequences of intentional efforts to diminish the power of Black, brown, working-class and new Georgians.
Contrary to the claims, and despite having 300,000 more residents and 500,000 more registered voters than in the last midterm elections in 2018, overall voter participation in the 2022 general election decreased, according to an analysis by Emory University. Part of this depressed turnout was lower participation among Black and Hispanic voters.
Of registered voters in Georgia, Black participation rates dropped from 47.8% to 43.2%, while Hispanic participation fell from 27.6% to 25.1%. When compared with growing white voter turnout in Georgia (although marginally at 0.4 percent), there is a clear and present threat — that must be addressed by lawmakers who want to protect all voters’ freedom to vote in safe, accessible elections.
A glaring example of S.B. 202’s impact was the 81% drop in mail-in voting. When compared to the height of the pandemic in 2020, a drop in mail-in voting was expected and seen nationwide, but compared to other states, Georgia’s drop was more pronounced.
S.B. 202 cut the amount of time to request a mail-in ballot in half, moved the turn-in deadline up by a week, severely reduced access to ballot dropboxes, and removed the ability to request an absentee ballot online while imposing extra, unnecessary steps, like requiring ballot applications be printed out and signed in ink.
For the runoff election, several Georgians never received their ballot, despite requesting immediately, or they received their ballot so close to the runoff election day that they were unable to return it by the deadline without spending significant amounts of money for overnight delivery. This is effectively a poll tax.
Vote by mail wasn’t the only thing that was negatively impacted by S.B. 202. The bill also imposed unnecessary hurdles by shortening the Senate runoff period from nine to four weeks, therefore shortening the early voting period from three weeks to one. Cutting back early voting — which is the best or only option for many who are bound by work and childcare — is exactly why we saw record breaking turnout in — one week!
Logic will follow that when there’s less time to vote early and even less time to secure an absentee ballot, you will see higher daily turnout numbers and longer wait times.
Then there were Republicans’ legal efforts to prevent Saturday early voting. The Secretary of State and Republican organizations fought in court to limit access during an already compressed voting period.
Ultimately the courts sided with democracy and allowed counties to choose Saturday voting. According to data from the Secretary of State, Black voters made up the highest percentage of Saturday voters, making it clear who would have been most affected by blocking it.
This election cycle, we’ve seen what happens when laws are passed to make voting harder. The truth is, anti-voting laws across the South are specifically targeted against Black and Brown voters, aimed at removing our freedom to have a say in the important decisions that impact us everyday. Georgia voters understand this threat to our freedom, and that’s why they’ve turned out, in spite of the continued efforts to silence our voices.
From the candidate who filed the lawsuit, who has run five times in two years for what is typically a six-year term: “Just because people endured the long lines in the cold and rain …doesn’t mean voter suppression does not exist. It simply means that you, the people, decided that your voices will not be silenced.”
S.B. 202’s architects were afraid of the power of the people and that’s why our goal, as pro-democracy legislators, is to create a transparent process that we can all trust.
We must look to 2024 and beyond, and work to protect our freedom to vote. Imagine the records we could break by removing needless barriers, ensuring safe and accessible elections, and making sure that every vote counts.
Jasmine Clark has served as a member of the Georgia House of Representatives for District 108 (greater Lilburn area) since 2019. She is also the House Whip for the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus.
