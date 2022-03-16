Congress is currently debating the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (AICOA), an antitrust proposal with very good intentions that was designed to protect consumers. Unfortunately, the broad scope of this measure could end up negatively impacting the very consumers it is seeking to protect.
As a state lawmaker, I myself have sponsored antitrust legislation because I believe that healthy competition boosts our economy, prevents huge corporations from unfairly freezing out competitors, and keeps money in the pockets of working families everywhere. At first glance, bills like AICOA appear to be well-thought-out proposals to tackle the many antitrust issues that abound with large tech companies.
After digging into it a bit more, however, it is clear that AICOA can have a number of unintended consequences. As an attorney, it’s obvious to me that in their attempt to address a wide range of concerns, the bill’s authors have included overly broad and vague language that could seriously affect small businesses and, in particular, many Black-owned businesses right here in Georgia.
Should AICOA become law, it could result in companies like Google, Facebook, and Amazon curtailing or eliminating many free or low-cost services and technologies that small, Black-owned businesses use due to new regulations.
I’m a small business owner myself, so when I’m crafting or voting on legislation at the State Capitol, I have a unique perspective that I bring to the table. I know how difficult it can be for people of color to launch and maintain successful businesses in this economy, and how these businesses often utilize affordable technologies to advertise their services, ship products, and manage transactions that are in fact provided by companies targeted in the bill.
The Connected Commerce Council recently released a survey that showed 83% of Black-led small businesses “recognize a noticeable impact when using digital tools to expand their business,” and 85% of Black small business leaders said that “digital tools increased their businesses’ ability to collaborate, work efficiently, be more agile and shift strategy in response to changed circumstances.”
Consumers likewise rely on similar free or low-cost digital tools when going about their daily lives, from easy-to-use realtime maps and directions to one-click shopping. But once AICOA is signed into law, these same consumers will be caught in the crossfire. The heavy-handed regulations and penalties included in the bill would unnecessarily disrupt commerce here in Georgia and across the country, and we would all suffer the consequences.
The idea behind the American Innovation and Choice Online Act is a good one, but it seeks to kill a fly with a jackhammer. This bill as-is would not have the impact its authors are hoping for, and would hurt millions of Georgia consumers and small businesses as a result.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.