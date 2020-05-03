(From Rob Jenkins: Longtime readers may recall that my son Michael guest-wrote for me once or twice while he was in high school. Now he’s all grown up, but I saw this posted on his Facebook page and thought it would make a great column.)
I was wrong about COVID-19. All my opinions on the matter, no matter how educated they seemed, were wrong.
But you know what? So were everyone else’s. So were yours. Everyone is wrong in some major way about the virus. Experts and their models were undeniably and vastly wrong. Everyone criticizing the models was also very wrong.
How is this so? It’s because we just don’t know. And because we’re fools, we don’t even know what we don’t know. Is the virus serious? Maybe, probably, it seems like it. Has its lethality been over exaggerated? Maybe, probably, it seems like it. We just don’t know.
So, when people believe we should reopen the economy, are they wrong? We don’t know. When people want to keep 20 million people unemployed to stop the spread of the disease, are they wrong? We don’t know either.
We’re all guessing. Dr. Fauci is guessing. President Trump is guessing. Speaker Pelosi is guessing. Vice President Joe Biden is trying to guess his own name. Governors Kemp and Cuomo and the others? They’re all guessing.
So please people, if someone thinks that one urgent crisis is important to address, be civil. Those who think that we have to reopen because 20%+ unemployment is an unprecedented emergency are not trying to kill grandma, they’re trying to save lives and livelihoods too.
Is the risk going to pay off? We don’t know. Are the people wanting to stay in and stop the spread trying to tank the economy and end people’s livelihoods? I don’t think so. Is the risk going to pay off? We don’t know, we just don’t know.
All we can trust is that the person on Facebook on the other side of the issue is probably making a well-intention guess just like you—even if you disagree. Come on guys. Some civility here.
As for me personally, I think we did what we set out to do with the shut-in. I think the curve has been flattened and most places have not maxed out hospital capacities and can withstand another small peak.
It’s time to restart the economy because the economy is not money. It’s people — their livelihoods and their lives. To trash it is to ruin people. We shouldn’t do that lightly, ever.
Plus, we’ve found medicines that can help, and anti-body testing is starting to show that more people have already had it than we thought. This might retroactively increase the infection rate, but it drastically reduces the death rate.
I think it’s time for a cautious reopening. But that’s my belief and it’s a guess just like any other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.