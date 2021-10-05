MELVIN EVERSON: John Lewis Voting Rights Act is great for Democrats, bad for Georgia

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.

* Through late Wednesday night.

* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of two to six inches are forecast across the watch area. Locally
higher amounts of up to seven to eight inches will be possible,
especially across the higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There
is potential for localized flash flooding and quick rises on
rivers and creeks, given the wet ground and normal to above normal
streamflows across the watch area. Some rivers and creeks have
already responded to previous heavy rainfall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

MELVIN EVERSON: John Lewis Voting Rights Act is great for Democrats, bad for Georgia

  • 0

H.R. 4, otherwise coined by the Democrats as the “John Lewis Voting Rights Act,” is nothing short of a liberal power grab that would be a disaster for Georgia and the entire country.

Georgia has been at the forefront of election integrity, enacting popular measures that make it easier to vote and harder to cheat. Georgia’s election laws are also notably less strict than that of New York or Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware. Yet, states like Georgia and Texas are being propped up by Democrats as examples of why H.R. 4 is supposedly needed. The irony of the situation would be funny if it weren’t so dangerously hypocritical.

At its core, H.R. 4 is a federal takeover of elections designed to erode the integrity of our voting laws. While most Americans support common-sense measures such as voter I.D. requirements and cleaning up voter rolls, H.R. 4 makes it those measures would be extremely difficult to implement by requiring preclearance from the Department of Justice.

Put another way, Merrick Garland, who is currently suing Georgia, would be given the authority to decide the fate of Georgia’s election integrity laws.

This isn’t what Americans want, considering 68% of voters have said they believe it is the states who should decide their election laws, not the federal government.

Democrats have been using every tactic in the book to build support for H.R. 4 as it heads to the Senate, but the most common tactic amongst Georgia Democrats has been simply to lie.

From Stacey Abrams to Raphael Warnock, Georgia Democrats have falsely accused Republicans (and any supporter of common-sense election integrity measures) of voter suppression or white supremacy. This is despite Georgia being one of the top states in the country for voter registration efforts.

According to a federal study on elections, 95% of eligible Georgians are registered to vote. Be that as it may, Georgia Democrats won’t let a pesky thing like facts stand in their way, even if lying costs Georgia $100 million in lost revenue.

So why pass a bill that attacks popular election integrity measures and flies in the face of Americans’ desire for elections to be handled locally? The answer: Democrats understand that eroding our elections’ integrity only increases their ability to win across the country.

Don’t take my word for it. When speaking on H.R. 1, the predecessor of H.R. 4, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told CNN that “[Democrats] cannot rely solely on a wish of winning elections.”

H.R. 4 has and always will be about one primary cause, ensuring Democrat victories for elections to come.

Do not be fooled by the flashy protests or star power behind their movement. If Democrats were genuinely interested in how Americans want to see their elections operate, then they wouldn’t be pushing the Senate to pass a bill that does the exact opposite.

Stacey Abrams and other Georgia Democrats have wrongly attempted to paint any opposition to H.R. 4 with the disgusting label of voter suppression. Yet, it is their bill that represents the suppression of our elections.

With H.R. 4 heading to the Senate for a vote, Georgians must stand up against Democrat’s power grab and make their voices heard.

Melvin Everson is a former member of the Georgia House of Representatives from the 106th district and is currently a surrogate with the Republican National Committee.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts