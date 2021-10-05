MELVIN EVERSON: John Lewis Voting Rights Act is great for Democrats, bad for Georgia

H.R. 4, otherwise coined by the Democrats as the “John Lewis Voting Rights Act,” is nothing short of a liberal power grab that would be a disaster for Georgia and the entire country.
Georgia has been at the forefront of election integrity, enacting popular measures that make it easier to vote and harder to cheat. Georgia’s election laws are also notably less strict than that of New York or Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware. Yet, states like Georgia and Texas are being propped up by Democrats as examples of why H.R. 4 is supposedly needed. The irony of the situation would be funny if it weren’t so dangerously hypocritical.
At its core, H.R. 4 is a federal takeover of elections designed to erode the integrity of our voting laws. While most Americans support common-sense measures such as voter I.D. requirements and cleaning up voter rolls, H.R. 4 makes it those measures would be extremely difficult to implement by requiring preclearance from the Department of Justice.
Put another way, Merrick Garland, who is currently suing Georgia, would be given the authority to decide the fate of Georgia’s election integrity laws.
This isn’t what Americans want, considering 68% of voters have said they believe it is the states who should decide their election laws, not the federal government.
Democrats have been using every tactic in the book to build support for H.R. 4 as it heads to the Senate, but the most common tactic amongst Georgia Democrats has been simply to lie.
From Stacey Abrams to Raphael Warnock, Georgia Democrats have falsely accused Republicans (and any supporter of common-sense election integrity measures) of voter suppression or white supremacy. This is despite Georgia being one of the top states in the country for voter registration efforts.
According to a federal study on elections, 95% of eligible Georgians are registered to vote. Be that as it may, Georgia Democrats won’t let a pesky thing like facts stand in their way, even if lying costs Georgia $100 million in lost revenue.
So why pass a bill that attacks popular election integrity measures and flies in the face of Americans’ desire for elections to be handled locally? The answer: Democrats understand that eroding our elections’ integrity only increases their ability to win across the country.
Don’t take my word for it. When speaking on H.R. 1, the predecessor of H.R. 4, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told CNN that “[Democrats] cannot rely solely on a wish of winning elections.”
H.R. 4 has and always will be about one primary cause, ensuring Democrat victories for elections to come.
Do not be fooled by the flashy protests or star power behind their movement. If Democrats were genuinely interested in how Americans want to see their elections operate, then they wouldn’t be pushing the Senate to pass a bill that does the exact opposite.
Stacey Abrams and other Georgia Democrats have wrongly attempted to paint any opposition to H.R. 4 with the disgusting label of voter suppression. Yet, it is their bill that represents the suppression of our elections.
With H.R. 4 heading to the Senate for a vote, Georgians must stand up against Democrat’s power grab and make their voices heard.
