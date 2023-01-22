You brought up a great idea in a meeting, and the team ran with it. They ran so far, in fact, the idea is no longer yours.

It’s now a “team effort.” Or maybe you offered your boss a keen insight, one they took right to the executive team, proudly presenting it as their own. Perhaps you stayed late, expertly perfecting a client pitch, only to have your colleagues to take all the credit the following morning.

Lisa McLeod is the author of the best-sellers “Selling with Noble Purpose” and “Leading with Noble Purpose.”

Tags