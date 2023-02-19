Last month I was talking to a friend who teaches an undergraduate course at Harvard. He shared an interesting phenomenon: When someone is accepted into Harvard, they’re typically at the top of their class. Compared to their high school peers, they had better grades, more extra circulars, and higher scores on the SAT.

Then, they arrive at Harvard. Suddenly, they’re not the smartest student in class anymore. Everyone has the exact same (or better) achievements as they do. Overnight, they go from being a standout to being one of the indistinguishable masses, blending in just like every other member of the Freshman class.

Lisa McLeod is the author of the best-sellers “Selling with Noble Purpose” and “Leading with Noble Purpose.”

