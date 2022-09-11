As you look back on how business has changed over the years and how people responded, it’s a pretty safe bet to say, the person who didn’t want to create an email address or get a website 20 years ago is probably not a CEO today.

Like it or not, our ability to manage change, both on the giving and receiving end of it, has a huge impact on our career success and our personal happiness. Yet after two (or more) years of seemingly nonstop change, mustering up the energy to ‘pivot’ again can sound like a tall order. Can’t something just go as planned for once?

Lisa McLeod is the author of the best-sellers “Selling with Noble Purpose” and “Leading with Noble Purpose.”

