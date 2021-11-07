You’re in a meeting. It’s important. You’re trying to pay attention when your mind starts to wander. Just focus, we tell ourselves. Stop daydreaming. It happens to everyone, yet for high achievers, unplanned zoning-out can be particularly frustrating.
Daydreaming has developed a reputation as a frivolous waste of time. Yet, as organizations clamor for more innovation and better engagement, daydreaming is a hidden opportunity.
Of course, you don’t want to indulge the daydream while performing surgery or operating heavy machinery. But with some guardrails, daydreaming can help you harness your best thinking. Here’s what daydreaming enables your brain to do:
1. Become more resilient.
Continuing to will your brain into hyper-focus mode doesn’t make you stronger. In fact, it makes you weaker over time. You become more tired, less creative, and overall grouchier. Hardly the optimal state for productivity.
Letting your brain wander (even briefly) refuels the mental tank. And it improves your mood. According to Dr. Alex Lickerman, “Resilience doesn’t develop by removing stress from our lives (an impossible feat in any event). It develops when we’re exposed to stress and then given adequate time to recover from it.”
2. Improve creativity and problem-solving.
Even if you’re not daydreaming about the supply chain issues you need to solve or the marketing plan that’s over budget, your daydream can still translate into work problem-solving (later).
There was a fascinating study out of the University of California at Santa Barbara about this. Researchers divided participants into four groups. All of the groups worked on some light problem-solving exercises. And then:
♦ Group 1 was given some cognitively demanding work.
♦ Group 2 was asked to do really easy work, enabling their minds to wander.
♦ Group 3 was given a break and asked not to do anything.
♦ Group 4 was not given a break, they just moved along at the same pace.
Group 3, the group who had time to let their minds wander, were the only people who were more creative and performed better on subsequent exercises in the experiment. The UC Santa Barbara research team even found evidence that people who daydream more frequently in everyday life are generally more creative.
3. Connect with your deeper desires.
According to psychology researcher Kalina Christoff, “When you daydream, you may not be achieving your immediate goal — say reading a book or paying attention in class — but your mind may be taking that time to address more important questions in your life, such as advancing your career or personal relationships.”
Life-altering decisions start as a daydream. So pay attention; don’t dismiss every trailing thought as some stupid distraction, pulling you away from today’s deliverable. There might be something your subconscious is trying to tell you.
However, if you do find yourself constantly zoning out at work– make sure there’s daydream time outside of work. Try a form of exercise that doesn’t take a lot of concentration, like walking or cycling. Even a simple task, like washing the dishes without the tv on, can give your brain the much-craved wiggle room.
Daydreaming is your brain’s recovery. Much like physical rest makes an athlete come back stronger, mental rest helps your brain come back more energized and creative.
