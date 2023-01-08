Out of sight, out of mind? According to Fortune, “Nearly 80% of American workers fear remote workers will be laid off first if a recession leads to layoffs.”

All remote workers are not created equal. Just like their in-office counterparts, remote workers who build relationships, drive results, and continuously add value to their organizations are far less likely to face choppy waters through the ebbs and flow of business.

Lisa McLeod is the author of the best-sellers “Selling with Noble Purpose” and “Leading with Noble Purpose.”

