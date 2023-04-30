Are robots coming for your job?

It’s tempting to think AI is reserved for the software developers and robotic engineers among us — and that “normal” jobs like an accountant or sales rep’are safeguarded against the rapidly evolving technological landscape. But in our hearts (and in our LinkedIn feeds) we see that’s not the case. AI is here to stay and the impact will be major.

Lisa McLeod is the author of the best-sellers “Selling with Noble Purpose” and “Leading with Noble Purpose.”

Tags

More Opinion

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.