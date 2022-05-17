After a pandemic in which internet connections became essential lifelines for school, work, and health care, President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill promises urgently needed progress closing Georgia’s digital divide.
However, we can’t fool ourselves into the wishful thinking that just building more rural networks or subsidizing low-income families’ broadband bills will be enough to get everyone online. Those are necessary steps, but not cure-alls.
In fact, once we start unpacking the data to understand why one in four homes across Metro Atlanta aren’t hooked up to the internet, it’s clear that our digital divide is more a sociological challenge than a technical challenge.
Georgia has already announced major new investments — possible only because Democrats in Washington passed the American Rescue Plan on a party-line vote last spring — to wire digital deserts across rural Georgia. But for the 97% of Metro Atlanta households that already have fast broadband networks available at their front door, infrastructure isn’t the underlying problem.
Nor is cost — at least, not since the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) launched on Dec. 31, 2021. The ACP gives low-income families $30 each month to buy home internet service — enough to cover the full cost of ISPs’ companion discount programs. This means more than 3 million Georgians who qualify can now get home internet service without any out-of-pocket cost.
Nevertheless, other obstacles, less easily solved through federal spending bills, persist. Low-income communities of color, victimized for years by predatory banks and algorithmic discrimination, are understandably skeptical of “free” offers. 71% say they’re just not interested in a home connection, including 45% who say they get the connectivity they need from a smartphone.
Survey data shows that African Americans are less likely than whites to have a home internet connection, and seniors are much less likely to be connected than younger adults. A generation of marginalized Georgians, cut off from and passed over by the opportunities of the digital age, now need our help to understand how getting connected can open new doors.
The good news is that we don’t have to recreate the wheel to figure out how to reach these unconnected neighbors; we can work through the neighborhood institutions that our key targets — older, diverse, or lower-income communities in particular — already engage with in their daily lives.
Take churches, as an example. Like many congregations in our area, the faith community at New Bethel A.M.E. Church runs a community outreach center offering food and clothing to neighbors in need. Their Seniors Ministry regularly goes out beyond their walls to visit older members of their congregation in their homes. They are engaging every week with segments in our community — older, lower-income, Black and Hispanic — least likely to have a home connection.
With some basic training and modest resources, these already-existing touch points and support structures could quickly become a channel for raising awareness of free broadband programs, helping the digitally disenfranchised to overcome their hesitancy or fears, and offering basic lessons in how to safely navigate online. Black churches helped lead the fight to create the ACP, and now we can help lead the fight to make it a success.
Health care providers are another example offering opportunities for outreach and education. Telehealth usage exploded during the pandemic — at least, for those with the required connectivity and digital skills. As a practicing physical therapist, I understand that virtual care will never completely replace in-person visits, but telehealth still holds huge potential for expanding access to care.
That’s why clinics and hospitals serving low-income communities should offer patients information about where and how to sign up for the ACP. Ask patients if they have home internet service during intake interviews. Include an informational flyer with every discharge form. It’s in health providers’ self-interest — as well as the public interest — to get a larger share of patient base equipped and empowered for cost-effective virtual visits.
The federal infrastructure and COVID relief bills give Georgia big pools of funding for exactly these sort of outreach programs and pilot initiatives. Now, we need a plan for putting these resources to work — and it starts with meeting our disconnected neighbors where they live.
