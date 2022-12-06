Georgians want to live in communities that are clean, sustainable and strong. In November, we celebrated America Recycles Day and reflected on the important role recycling plays in improving the environmental health of communities.
Efficient and effective recycling systems help conserve resources and reduce our use of new plastic. But across the nation, these systems can and must work better. That’s why the non-alcoholic beverage industry is taking action to improve our nation’s recycling system and reduce the use of new plastic through the Every Bottle Back initiative.
Every Bottle Back is a comprehensive initiative launched in 2019 by The Coca-Cola Company, Keurig Dr Pepper and PepsiCo to increase the collection of our 100% recyclable plastic beverage bottles so they can be remade into new ones, as intended.
It starts with innovative packaging design that ensures our containers are fully recyclable. We’ve added recycling reminders on our bottles and invested in public awareness campaigns to inspire consumer confidence that a bottle recycled is a bottle remade.
We are working with sustainability leaders such as World Wildlife Fund, Closed Loop Partners and The Recycling Partnership to leverage a $400 million fund to modernize recycling infrastructure. And we are advocating for new collection policies that create more effective, convenient recycling.
As we recognize the anniversary of Every Bottle Back, we are proud that an investment in Gwinnett County is one of 27 communities that is part of the story. In Gwinnett County, the beverage industry provided up to 145,000 residents access to recycling carts and recycling educational materials.
This investment is projected to yield over 1.3 million new pounds of recycled plastic over 10 years. Knowing that, we hope families have confidence that when our bottles make it into the recycling bin, they will be remade to help create a more sustainable future.
Kevin Perry is president and CEO of the Georgia Beverage Association.
