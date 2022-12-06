Georgians want to live in communities that are clean, sustainable and strong. In November, we celebrated America Recycles Day and reflected on the important role recycling plays in improving the environmental health of communities.

Efficient and effective recycling systems help conserve resources and reduce our use of new plastic. But across the nation, these systems can and must work better. That’s why the non-alcoholic beverage industry is taking action to improve our nation’s recycling system and reduce the use of new plastic through the Every Bottle Back initiative.

Kevin Perry is president and CEO of the Georgia Beverage Association.