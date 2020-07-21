In this divisive political climate, there is at least one thing we can all agree on — America’s national parks and publics lands are worth fighting for today and future generations.
From Georgia’s gorgeous, one-of-a-kind Cumberland Island National Seashore to the priceless history present at Martin Luther King National Historic Site, and the Ocmulgee prehistoric American Indian site, our parks are an integral part of the Peach State’s economy and unique flair.
This week, the United States House of Representatives has a historic opportunity to provide long term security. The Great American Outdoors Act would use federal energy royalties to protect public lands in Georgia and beyond. The bill would help generate 100,000 infrastructure-related jobs to address repair needs on public lands across the country. This is one of our best opportunities in half a century to ensure our parks get desperately needed funding and to kickstart our economy. The time to act is now.
During these difficult times, Americans across the land are unemployed. The Great American Outdoors Act would provide thousands of jobs to local communities hit hard by the events of 2020, helping folks get back on their feet while fixing our parks.
It should come as no surprise that America’s national parks are in disrepair. For years, the National Park Service has faced record numbers of visitors, all the while grappling with staff shortages and a shoestring budget. As park managers work tirelessly to provide visitors with the best possible experience, the Park System maintenance backlog has reached a staggering $11.9 billion in deferred costs.
That’s $11.9 billion needed to repair damaged park roads, trails, visitor facilities, restrooms and other critical infrastructure. That number also represents the thousands of shovel-ready projects waiting for congressional action to start producing jobs.
In Georgia, our national parks face a backlog of more than $240 million in critically needed repairs, including nearly $14 million for repairs at the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, where millions of people come from all over the South to hike, boat, and fish with their families. Another $15 million is needed to fix Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park, where Georgia families come to learn about the pivotal role the Civil War played in our state’s history.
Our public lands are a vital part of Georgia’s recreation economy; in 2018, visitors to Cumberland Island National Seashore, Fort Pulaski and Fort Federica National Monuments spent more than $40.5 million.
A spring camping trip to Cumberland Island, with flowers blooming and newborn animals, is one of my most memorable experiences. For me, the park represented a unique opportunity to examine marine biology and coastal ecology.
But increasingly visitors are facing closed trailheads, locked buildings and permanently out-of-order restrooms at our national parks. Our crumbling park infrastructure does a disservice to the visitors who come from all over to visit our parks and our park staff who have made these places their life’s work. Something has to change, and fast.
Our elected officials can make that change. The Great American Outdoors Act, a bipartisan bill to fix America’s parks, is likely to come up for a vote in the House this week. It is vital that the Georgia delegation — particularly my representative, Jody Hice — understand this bill is a priority for the Peach State’s recreation and tourism economy, as well as park visitors.
The Great American Outdoors Act provides dedicated funding – up to $6.5 billion over five years – to fix infrastructure in our parks. This bill would also protect precious natural and cultural resources, barring irresponsible development within park boundaries. Through the Land and Water Conservation Fund, this bill would help build and protect playgrounds, ballparks, and trails throughout Georgia and beyond.
For years, organizations like the National Parks Conservation Association, park lovers, sportsmen, trail advocates, and local elected officials and businesses have urged Congress to invest in our national parks and public lands. This is a unique opportunity for bipartisan commitment to our great outdoors. Will Congress rise to the occasion? Our parks and public lands can’t wait.
