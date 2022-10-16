At Girl Scouts, we like to say we move at the speed of girls.
When the pandemic brought many girls’ lives to a standstill, Girl Scouts didn’t miss a beat, delivering programming virtually to thousands of Gwinnett girls. Programming that supplemented classroom learning and created connection and belonging at a critical time.
For nearly a century, Girl Scouts has been bringing fun, relevant, and affordable afterschool programming to Gwinnett girls. Through our own research and with input from girls themselves, we know what they need to thrive.
We don’t do this alone. Gwinnett local government, businesses, houses of worship, schools, and close to 1,000 Gwinnett volunteers contribute their time, donations, and in-kind contributions.
Each is an important thread in the fabric that supports a girl’s social-emotional, educational, and physical growth.
Studies show as few as 1 in 5 children play outside once a week even though better physical and mental health is related to time spent out of doors. Outdoor education is a big part of Girl Scouting.
Gwinnett girls get a taste of camping at events held at Tribble Mill Park and opportunities to earn our Go Fish Georgia badge at Lake Ozora.
When children don’t have yards or access to parks, camps like volunteer-run Lilburn Day Camp deliver outdoor fun to hundreds of local children.
Many of the leaders are former campers. It’s a family tradition.
There’s also the 36-year-old Girl Scout Gwinnett Bake-Off, where hundreds of girls of all ages show off their culinary skills. And while baking is fun, it’s also an early introduction to STEM concepts in chemistry, fractions, and structural principles.
But for every treasured tradition, we need programming to meet the changes and challenges girls face.
Like Georgia as a whole, Gwinnett is a county of many who have and many who have little. Gwinnett is home to 55 Title 1 schools, and 14% of children are living in poverty.
With support from companies like Gwinnett-based Primerica and Nordson Corporation, Girl Scouts provides free and reduced-cost memberships, supplies, and translated materials.
In areas lacking volunteer infrastructure, we provide trained facilitators to serve as caring adult role models for girls. We work closely with school administrators and Gwinnett County partner sites such as the George Pierce Park Community Rec Center to ensure every girl has access to Girl Scouts.
Keeping girls engaged when school isn’t in session minimizes the “summer slide” while cultivating an interest in STEM careers that will help lower the 1 million STEM worker shortfall currently facing US employers. Last spring, we sponsored the Girl Scout STEM Expo, a handson science event for 500 girls at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds. It was made possible by companies like Peachtree Corner’s Veritiv.
Today’s Girl Scouts isn’t just for elementary school. Older girls who stick with Girl Scouting learn life skills like car care, resume writing, and financial preparedness. There are opportunities for scholarships and mentorships for college and career interests, including trades.
Programs like Camp CEO bring together teenage girls and women business leaders. Gwinnett companies such as Assurant along with PNC Bank support generously with donations and with the gift of time from their employees.
This past year, 24 Gwinnett teens earned the Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, where girls solve real-world problems by designing sustainable solutions.
Projects like Bryn Hammocks’ “Tiny Hugs” brought comfort to NICU (neonatal intensive care units) infants and helped her earn several college scholarships and national media attention.
Jean Yu’s project on music and meditation for seniors helped secure a grant from Harvard Medical to continue her efforts.
From kindergarten through high school graduation, there’s a home for every girl in Girl Scouts.
