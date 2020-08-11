As a state and as a nation, we have been witnesses in recent months to grave injustices — tragic, unnecessary and avoidable incidents that have truly shaken us all to our core. The deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery — two recent examples — remind us that injustice remains in the world.
The peaceful protesters that have taken to America’s streets, public squares and social media platforms are legally using their voices to call for change and ensure that justice is done. In other words, they see that only through justice — not violence — is injustice corrected.
I firmly believe that is the belief of most Americans, but sadly, not all. There are clearly some in society who are hiding behind and using law-abiding protesters to achieve their own violent political ends. They are merely exploiting these tragedies and society’s heightened emotions, not to find constructive solutions to past injustices, but to cause further destruction and harm. They appear to thrive on the twisted notion that injustice calls for further injustice.
They are the ones behind the increased violence all across our nation and, as we have seen recently throughout the nation — like over the weekend in Chicago, Portland, and Seattle — and, unfortunately as we’ve seen right here at home.
These acts of violence are not protests, they are not righting any wrongs, and they are tearing our nation further apart. They must stop now.
Protesters use words. Rioters use violence. One is protected by our Constitution. The other is outright lawlessness. We all — but elected officials in particular — must draw a clear distinction between the two. We must respect the rule of law, ensure justice is done and restore safety and security to all communities.
Put another way, the peaceful protesters’ First Amendment right to petition their government and call for change, which I strongly support, cannot be ensured unless we all respect the rule of law. Respect for the rule of law, however, is completely undermined when elected officials look the other way when police cars and government buildings are set on fire, police officers have rocks and bottles hurled at them and businesses are ransacked. You cannot uphold the one, while ignoring the other. Those responsible for destruction and violence must not be permitted to skirt by the law on the backs of those legally protesting for their cause. They must be held accountable.
If we fail to recognize and punish truly bad actors that have no intention other than to cause harm, then we are setting a dangerous precedent and heading down a slippery slope for future generations.
Callous and reactionary calls to defund the police will not make one Georgian or one American safer. And those who support defunding the police — including those who don’t actively condemn it — are helping create an environment where the rule of law is undermined and violence will thrive. At a practical level, defunding the police will lead to tragic consequences for so many who need to be protected — victims of domestic violence, children being bought and sold for sex, or the elderly being physically and emotionally abused.
The Trump Administration is fighting to protect law-abiding citizens across the nation. It is my hope that this November Georgians differentiate between those who have worked to uphold the rule of law and those who supported the dismantling of our public safety networks.
Georgia has a legacy of being one of the best places to live, work and raise a family, and violence is not part of that legacy. The lawlessness must end. Injustice will not cure injustice. Only justice will.
