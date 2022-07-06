These days, it’s not always easy being Blue, given our unprecedented social and political climate. Yet I can say with confidence that the Lilburn Police Department, and our peer agencies, stand ready to protect and serve their communities.
It’s our job.
Still, a demise in public confidence, partially due to high-profile police incidents, continues to be detrimental. Look no further than police recruitment, retention and marketing efforts. My department, as well as those here and nationwide, are at wit’s end in the shared struggle to adequately staff our operations and seamlessly manage daily police operations.
Some call this a workforce crisis. Whatever the descriptor, these are historic times as it relates to the dearth of, and disinterest in, law enforcement careers.
What’s an agency to do?
Recently, the Lilburn Police Department has taken an “all hands on deck” tactic to address this pressing issue. We brainstormed with our officers to gather ideas, views and opinions on what makes working for the city special and how to incorporate those variables into a “Police Recruitment and Retention Campaign.”
Needless to say, ours will be a full-court blitz of social media, public messaging, videos and whatever else will entice interested men and women to take a look at our top-notch operation, which has the unwavering support of our Mayor, City Council and City Manager.
As agencies, we must realize that money, alone, isn’t the answer to growing our ranks. There have to be incentives to bring people on board, and if your department has those elements, they should be the story you tell in your marketing efforts.
In our initial discussion, we rattled off a number of tangible benefits beyond pay ($50,719 starting salary; additional 5 percent with college degree) that Lilburn offers its sworn officers. First and foremost, all agreed we are, indeed, a family. That said, here’s just a sampling of what we came up with that makes LPD, in our opinion, a special place to practice law enforcement:
♦ Two retirement plans; health insurance.
♦ Take-home cars, less-lethal shotguns, TaserX2s.
♦ 12-hour shifts; officers get a three-day weekend every other weekend.
♦ Patrol rifles.
♦ New equipment and uniforms when hired.
♦ Multiple divisions — criminal investigation division; traffic unit; K-9, Gwinnett Metro Task Force, Special Response Team.
♦ Free dry cleaning.
♦ Visible tattoos allowed.
♦ Advanced training opportunities and certifications.
And that’s just a few of the pluses and advantages of being a Lilburn police officer. Going forward, these attractive offerings will be front and center of our overall message to grow our ranks.
All departments should tell their stories, not shrink from them. And our noble profession has great stories to tell, better than the horrific narratives that are often placed front and center of our newscasts and print mediums.
The 911 calls won’t stop. Neither should we when it comes to finding the right recruits.
