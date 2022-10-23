Gerrymander seems like a funny word. But to get gerrymandered isn’t funny — it’s painful.

In November 2018, as a happy resident of Suwanee Town Center and as part of the population of then-Georgia U.S. 7th Congressional District, I was delighted our voters chose Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux to be our representative. Over the past about two years, she has served her constituents earnestly, knowledgeably, and sensibly as, in my opinion, a model public servant.

John Bombach is a retired corporate finance executive who lives in Suwanee.