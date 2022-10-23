Gerrymander seems like a funny word. But to get gerrymandered isn’t funny — it’s painful.
In November 2018, as a happy resident of Suwanee Town Center and as part of the population of then-Georgia U.S. 7th Congressional District, I was delighted our voters chose Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux to be our representative. Over the past about two years, she has served her constituents earnestly, knowledgeably, and sensibly as, in my opinion, a model public servant.
In early 2020, my address, Ms. Bourdeaux’s, and thousands of others in northern Gwinnett County were redistricted. Our geography was taken away from the 7th District and added to the existing Georgia 9th Congressional District. That change added our northern Gwinnett residences to an area that voted over 75% Republican in recent elections, caused us to lose the excellent service of Ms. Bourdeaux, and gave us a Republican incumbent who is one of about a dozen Congresspeople who are superspreaders for the virulent disease that I call magamania.
Among magamania’s symptoms, all manifested by our 9th District incumbent, are: women have no right to choose to have an abortion, even having suffered the crime of rape or incest; gun violence is not an epidemic, rather we need more guns more easily obtained; advocacy of the Big Lie that the 2020 Presidential election was stolen; fantasy that our immigration problems are solved by building a wall; and profession that we should dismantle the IRS, the Department of Education, and the Environmental Protection Agency. While I understand that we have materially different political views in our country, I simply refuse to believe these represent mainstream America thoughts. For myself, these views are abhorrent.
Rather than just curse that darkness, I’ve found a ray of light. The brave man who is willing to contest the newly configured, drastically tilted 9th District is Mike Ford, the Democratic nominee. Mr. Ford’s views are the antithesis of his opponent’s.
I think Mike’s words (with a little bit of license) are eloquent: “I want to be crystal clear about what’s on the ballot this year. The Social Security you paid for from the time you had a job is on the ballot. The safety of our kids from gun violence is on the ballot. The very survival of our planet is on the ballot. Your right to vote is on the ballot. The MAGA Republicans don’t just threaten our personal rights and economic security, they’re a threat to our very democracy, refusing to accept the will of the people but instead embracing political violence. Today’s Oath Keepers and Proud Boys are last century’s Brownshirts and Blackshirts.”
If you live in northern Gwinnett, I urge you first and foremost to be registered to vote. With that registration, see if you are now part of the electorate for Georgia’s 9th Congressional District. If you are, visit Mike Ford’s website at mike4georgia.com and decide if you like his stances as much on key issues as I do.
Then, as I plan to do, vote for Michael C. Ford on Nov. 8.
John Bombach is a retired corporate finance executive who lives in Suwanee.
