Although the world remains spellbound by emails, texts and social media messages, it would seem that the best way to stay in contact with Santa Claus is through the United States Postal Service.
As has been the case for more than a century, the Postal Service is ready, willing and able to deliver children’s letters to the North Pole’s most famous resident and equally poised to bring personalized letters from Santa – complete with a North Pole postmark – to young letter writers.
The letter-writing campaign would be an excellent Thanksgiving activity that the whole family can, including parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and other caregivers, can enjoy.
Here’s how you do it:
• Have your child write a letter to Santa Claus and place in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole.
• Later, when alone, open the envelope and write a personalized response (to save paper, you can write your response on the back of your child’s letter).
The Postal Service advises that when responding as Santa, make the response as personal as possible by noting your child’s accomplishments during the year, like good grades at school, or helping around the house and/or in the community.
• Insert the response letter into an envelope and address it to your child.
• Add the return address – Santa Claus, North Pole – to the envelope.
• Affix a first-class mail stamp to the envelope and place the complete envelope into a larger envelope (with appropriate postage) and send it to: North Pole Postmark, Postmaster, 4141 Postmark Drive, Anchorage, Alaska, 99530-9998.
Greetings from the North Pole Post Office must be received in Anchorage no later than Dec. 13.
The Postal Service also offers the Operation Santa program, which this year celebrates its 107th birthday. This year’s program helps families and children have a magical holiday when they otherwise might not and also brings some exciting changes with a new website, an expansion of last year’s digital program and an official postal address for Santa Claus – 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888.
For Operation Santa, deserving children write to Santa to the special address and the Postal Service receives them, removing personal information and publishing the letters online. Then generous givers “adopt” the letters and fulfill the wishes contained within. Adopters ship gifts and holiday wishes are delivered.
The digital program has expanded to 15 cities across the country (up from seven a year ago) and includes Austin, Texas; Baltimore, Maryland; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Cleveland, Ohio; Denver, Colorado; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Orlando, Florida; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Phoenix, Arizona; Sacramento, California; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Washington DC.
For more information, visit www.USPSOperationSanta.com/GetInvolved.